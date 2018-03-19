Damien Williams visiting Kansas City

Getty Images

The Chiefs are in the market for running back help behind Kareem Hunt, even though they have Charcandrick West, Spencer Ware and Akeem Hunt on the roster.

They met with Thomas Rawls late last week, and now they have Damien Williams in town for a visit, Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports.

Williams, 25, spent his first four seasons in Miami. He played in 58 games with four starts.

He had 46 carries for 181 yards and no touchdowns in 11 games last season. For his career, Williams has 133 carries for 477 yards and three touchdowns.