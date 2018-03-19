Danny Shelton quickly embraces the Patriot Way

Getty Images

One of the most important aspects of playing for the Patriots is sounding like a Patriot. New defensive tackle Danny Shelton already has that down cold.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is part of the formula to winning is doing your job,” Shelton told reporters during a Monday conference call introducing him as a member of the team. “I see that everywhere at the facility with everyone just staying focused and having that same goal leading toward success. That’s what I want to be a part of.”

So what will Shelton be doing? Again, another Patriot-patented reply.

“I’m just going to go with whatever Coach [Bill Belichick] wants me to do,” Shelton said. “My best feature is stopping the run, so if he wants me to play at a specific position I’ll do it, and I’ll make sure I do my job for the team’s success.”

After suffering through 1-31 over the last two years in Cleveland, Shelton appreciates getting a chance to perform in the other end of the spectrum.

“[T]hey were the team that we wanted to beat really bad, I remember, because of how talented and successful the team’s been over the years,” Shelton said. “It was a goal for us at the Browns to go all out and try to beat the head honcho – the Patriots. Obviously, we didn’t win but it was a great opportunity for me to be able to match up my talents against one of the top teams in the NFL. Now I’m excited to be a part of one of the top teams in the NFL.”

When the Patriots make bargain-basement deals for failed first-round picks, however, there’s no guarantee that things will work out. But here’s one guarantee: Belichick won’t hesitate to admit failure and move on.

So it’s on Shelton to show that he can get it done. At least for now he can speak the part.