Dolphins hope upgrades to stadium bring even more Super Bowls

South Florida will host the Super Bowl an NFL-high 11th time in 2020 after Dolphins owner Stephen Ross put $500 million into stadium renovations. The Dolphins hope the upgrades to Hard Rock Stadium will keep the Super Bowl returning.

“We’re working on it, yeah,” Dolphins president Tom Garfinkel said, via Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post. “We want to get one every chance we get. It’s very competitive, and we’re going to work to get as many as we can. We hope that everybody has such a great experience in 2020 that they want to bring more back.”

South Florida hosted the Super Bowl an average of about every four years from 1968-2010, but the current gap between Super Bowl XLIV and LIV is the longest since the 1980s, via Lieser.

The Miami Open tennis tournament is moving to Hard Rock in 2019. A 6,000-seat grandstand and 28 other permanent tennis courts are being built on the south side of the property. A large promenade will connect to the stadium.

The amenities added for the tennis tournament will benefit the team’s bid for future Super Bowls, Garfinkel said.

“For sure,” he said. “If you look at the south plaza that’s being created with fountains and landscaping, the whole area, the actual competition court, there’s a way to use it for Super Bowl and other big events like that that enhances the whole experience pre-game.”