Eric Ebron visiting Colts today

Getty Images

Detroit couldn’t wait to get rid of Eric Ebron, but he has at least two teams interested so far.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the former No. 10 overall pick is visiting the Colts today.

If he signed there, it would give them a pass-catching complement to Jack Doyle, who caught 80 passes last year in the absence of quarterback Andrew Luck.

The Panthers brought Ebron in for a visit last week, and have offered him a deal to come in and play a similar role alongside Greg Olsen.

The Lions ditched Ebron rather than pay him $8.25 million this season, though he has been productive. He just wasn’t worth the cost, or the constant reminder they took him instead of Odell Beckham Jr. or Aaron Donald (or many others).