Familiarity with Matt Patricia helped LeGarrette Blount land in Detroit

Getty Images

Running back LeGarrette Blount didn’t take nearly as long to find a team in 2018 as he did in 2017.

Blount had to wait around a while before signing with the Eagles last year, but he became a member of the Lions before the first week of free agency came to an end. His success with the Patriots and Eagles in the last two years had a lot to do with that and so did his relationship with Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

The two men know each other from New England and Blount said “there’s a lot less pressure” involved in coming to a team when you’re already familiar with how the coach likes things done.

“My relationship with Matt has always been a great one,” Blount said, via the team’s website. “Even though he was on the defensive side of the ball … anytime I ever saw him in any part of the building, whether it was just walking by in the hall or in the cafeteria or practice or whatever the circumstance may be, anytime he walked past or anytime we were around each other, it was always laughs and jokes. Obviously, we get serious when it’s time to do the job, but for the most part we laughed and joked and clowned around and we enjoyed each other, and it got to a point where we had gotten really close.”

Whatever led to Blount’s decision, the Lions are happy to have a back on board who can help them improve on last year’s 32nd-ranked rushing attack. Now they just need to figure out how Theo Riddick, Ameer Abdullah and the other backs on the roster fit in around Blount come the regular season.