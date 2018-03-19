Giants sign Cody Latimer, expected to sign Josh Mauro

Getty Images

The Giants added cornerback B.W. Webb to the roster on Monday and he’ll have company as a new addition to the team.

Wide receiver Cody Latimer announced on Twitter that he has reached agreement on a deal with the Giants. Latimer comes to the team after spending the last four years with the Broncos.

Latimer came to the Broncos as a second-round pick in the 2014 draft. He never found much of a role on offense as he caught 35 passes for 445 yards and three touchdowns in 45 games with the team.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are also expected to sign defensive lineman Josh Mauro. Mauro visited with the team and will join former Cardinals and current Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher upon finalizing the contract.