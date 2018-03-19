Giants will sign B.W. Webb

Getty Images

The Giants have made their third addition to their cornerback group since the start of free agency.

The agent for B.W. Webb announced, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, that his client is signing with the Giants. The Giants signed cornerbacks Curtis Riley and Teddy Williams last week

The Giants are the seventh team to employ Webb since he entered the league as a Cowboys fourth-round pick in 2013. He was most recently a member of the Browns, but didn’t see any regular season time in Cleveland after signing last December. Webb was released by the Browns last week.

Webb has played in 49 games overall and made eight starts for the Saints in 2016. He has 68 tackles and two interceptions over the course of his career.