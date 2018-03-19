Giorgio Tavecchio signs ERFA tender

Getty Images

The Raiders opted to tender kicker Giorgio Tavecchio as an exclusive rights free agent this month, which didn’t leave Tavecchio with too many options about how to proceed this offseason.

He could sign the tender and get to work preparing for a second season as the Raiders’ kicker or he could refuse to sign the tender and play for no one because the Raiders retain his rights just by extending the tender offer. Tavecchio unsurprisingly chose to go through door No. 1.

The NFL’s transaction report brings the news that Tavecchio signed his tender over the weekend.

Tavecchio was 16-of-21 on field goals and 33-of-34 on extra points after stepping into the job with the Raiders. Sebastian Janikowski held the job for more than a decade before spending last season on injured reserve and becoming a free agent this offseason.