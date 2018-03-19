If Rams are flirting with Ndaumkong Suh, when will they pay Aaron Donald?

Getty Images

With the Rams still operating under the rookie deals of cornerstone players like quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley, now is the time to swing for the salary-cap fences. Which makes sensible the pursuit of players like defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

But with defensive tackle Aaron Donald entering the final year of his rookie contract and in light of the fact that he skipped all of training camp and the preseason last year in order to make a stand, can the Rams pay Suh without first paying Donald?

Some would say it’s apples and oranges. What ultimately matters is what Donald would think, if all of a sudden money that could be/should be going to him is going to someone else who plays the same position.

The interest in Suh therefore becomes the latest complication for an already tricky relationship between the Rams and the 2017 NFL defensive player of the year. It’s one thing for the Rams to have a timeline for getting a Donald deal done. Far more important will be the ballpark the Rams have in mind.

Suh set the bar for defensive players three years ago, with a six-year, $114.375 million dollar deal ($19.06 million per year), which ultimately became three years, $60 million. But Suh got that deal by getting to the open market; Donald still has one year left on his rookie deal, at $6.892 million.

Thereafter, the Rams could apply the franchise tag to Donald. At $13.939 million for 2018, let’s assume it spikes to $15 million in 2019. Coupled with a 20-percent bump for 2020, the Rams could keep Donald for three years at year-to-year salaries of $6.892 million plus $15 million plus $18 million, a thee-year haul of $39.892 million.

Let’s round that to $40 million over three. That’s an average of $13.3 million, with three full years until the Rams are forced to let Donald hit the open market (or to pay him the quarterback franchise tender for 2021). The Rams, then, may think fully guaranteeing the next three years as the starting point for a long-term deal is fair and appropriate.

Donald may not. He may demand market value, even though he’s three years away from the market.

Donald can argue that Broncos linebacker Von Miller got close to market value (six years, $114.1 million) without hitting the open market. But Miller at least completed his rookie contract — and he made a plausible threat to sit out all of the 2016 season under the exclusive franchise tag, after which the most compensation the Broncos could have gotten for him would have been a first- and third-round draft pick.

No defensive player in recent years (if ever) has gotten a market-level contract with one or more years left on his current deal. If that’s what Donald wants (and many would say that’s what he deserves), he may have to play one more year to get there. Or he may have to take less than market value in recognition of the fact that the Rams are absorbing a year of injury risk that Miller and Suh both carried before getting paid big money.

However it plays out, there’s a reason a deal hasn’t already been finalized — and there are reasons to wonder whether the two sides will find common ground before the 2018 season commences. Pursuing Suh adds an extra element of intrigue to the lingering question of when, and how much, Aaron Donald will be paid.