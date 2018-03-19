Jeremiah Sirles visiting the Panthers today

Getty Images

The Panthers struck out on their attempt to fill a big hole when their deal with cornerback Bashaud Breeland fell through, but they’re continuing to work on other things.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, former Vikings guard Jermiah Sirles is visiting the Panthers today.

The 26-year-old Sirles wasn’t tendered as a restricted free agent by the Vikings. He started down the stretch for them this year at left guard after Nick Easton was injured, and has some positional flexibility (with most of his playing time coming at right guard).

The Panthers have one big vacancy on their line after losing All-Pro left guard Andrew Norwell to the Jaguars, and need some competition and depth to go with some in-house candidates. The Panthers have also visited with tight ends Eric Ebron and Luke Willson, as they work the fringes of the market after going a big deal for big defensive tackle Dontari Poe.