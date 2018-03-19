Jets bring back lineman Xavier Cooper

Getty Images

The Jets made a big defensive line signing. Or at least a signing of a big defensive lineman.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets have brought Xavier Cooper back on a one-year deal.

The Jets picked Cooper up midseason, and he played in eight games. Originally a third-round pick of the Browns, he was claimed off waivers by the 49ers and played seven games there.

The Jets obviously think he can at least provide some depth, on the line, after jettisoning Muhammad Wilkerson.