Jets gave up far more than the last team to move up to No. 3

Getty Images

The Jets paid a huge quarterback premium to move up to the third overall pick in the draft.

To get pick No. 3, the Jets gave up pick No. 6, pick No. 37, pick No. 49 and a second-round pick next year.

The last time a team moved up to the third overall pick was in the 2013 NFL draft, and that team gave up a whole lot less. That year, the Dolphins got pick No. 3 from the Raiders, giving up only pick No. 12 and pick No. 42. Miami drafted defensive end Dion Jordan, who managed a grand total of three sacks as a Dolphin, which shows the danger of trading up in the draft: You don’t actually know if the guy you’re trading up for is going to be any good.

The reason the Jets gave up so much more than the Dolphins is that this year there will be a highly regarded quarterback available with the third pick in the draft, and that year there was not. Teams will pay a huge premium for a passer. The Colts were lucky that was the case.