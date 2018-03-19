Josh Johnson signs with Raiders

Getty Images

Josh Johnson has reunited with Jon Gruden.

Johnson has signed with the Raiders, his agent, Doug Hendrickson, announced on Twitter.

The quarterback makes perfect sense for the Raiders. Gruden drafted Johnson in the fifth round in 2008, Gruden’s final season in Tampa Bay. Thus, Johnson knows the offense already.

He has not played a down in the NFL since 2014, but has 29 games under his belt with five starts.

Johnson, 31, has made 10 previous stops. He spent the 2017 preseason with the Giants and spent some time on the Texans’ roster last season after Deshaun Watson was injured. Gruden, though, is giving Johnson his best shot since 2008.