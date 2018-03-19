LaAdrian Waddle visiting Cowboys

Getty Images

Cameron Fleming won’t be the only member of the 2017 Patriots visiting the Cowboys as we move into the second wave of free agency.

He won’t even be the only member of the team’s offensive tackle group heading to Dallas. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that LaAdrian Waddle will be visiting Dallas on Monday and Tuesday. Fleming is also in town to speak to the Cowboys.

Waddle joined Fleming as a reserve up front for the Patriots last season. He made four starts and 12 appearances overall for New England last season and also saw regular season time with them in 2015 and 2016.

The Cowboys have four of their 2017 starters on the offensive line under contract for 2018. Left guard Jonathan Cooper is a free agent and adding more help at tackle could open up the possibility of moving La'el Collins back to guard after he spent last season as the right tackle.