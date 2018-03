Getty Images

The Lions announced they have re-signed exclusive rights free agent Christian Ringo.

The defensive lineman was a sixth-round pick of the Packers in 2015. He spent some time on their practice squad and played eight games with them in 2016.

Ringo, 26, then spent time with the Bengals before joining the Lions in September.

He played six games with three tackles and no sacks in 2017.