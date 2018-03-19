Logan Paulsen visits Lions

Getty Images

The Lions are in need of tight end depth after releasing Eric Ebron and losing Darren Fells in free agency.

To that end, Detroit hosted free agent tight end Logan Paulsen, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Brent Celek and Luke Willson already have visited.

Paulsen, 31, played 14 games last season, but the 49ers used him mostly as a run blocker and on special teams. He played 144 snaps on offense and 154 on special teams. Paulsen made no catches on only two targets.

He began his career with Washington in 2010 and spent 2016 with the Bears and 2017 with the 49ers. Paulsen has 82 career catches for 816 yards and six touchdowns.