Marshall Newhouse visiting Bills

Getty Images

The Bills traded tackle Cordy Glenn to the Bengals and saw another tackle leave the team when Seantrel Henderson signed with the Texans as a free agent, leaving them short on experienced depth behind starters Dion Dawkins and Jordan Mills.

They are looking into a potential remedy for that situation on Monday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is visiting with Marshall Newhouse.

Newhouse was released by the Raiders this month after starting 14 games for them at right tackle during the 2017 season. Newhouse has made 56 other starts over the course of a career that’s also seen him play for the Packers, Bengals and Giants.

Newhouse’s results haven’t been the strongest in any of those stops, but his experience may prove more important as the Bills try to improve their backup options at this point in the calendar.