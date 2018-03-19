Mike Davis visiting Rams Monday

Getty Images

The Seahawks didn’t tender running back Mike Davis as a restricted free agent, but they may be seeing him a couple of times during the 2018 season.

Davis wrote on Twitter that he’s in Los Angeles on Monday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he’s in town to meet with the Rams. Davis has also visited with the Lions since hitting the open market.

Davis closed out last season as the starting running back in Seattle for the final five weeks of the season. He played six games overall for the Seahawks and ran 68 times for 240 yards.

The Rams tendered Malcolm Brown, last year’s primary backup to Todd Gurley, as a restricted free agent.