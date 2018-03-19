Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills DE Trent Murphy drove from Ohio to Buffalo for his introductory press conference.

A look at RB DeMarco Murray‘s visit with the Dolphins.

What are the Patriots looking to get from WR Cordarrelle Patterson?

Said QB Teddy Bridgewater of signing with the Jets, “It’s a young team, an ambitious team. The coaching staff has positive energy, great energy and I think that with the combination of the talent that’s on the team, that’s something special to be a part of.”

Former Ravens WR Anquan Boldin shared his thoughts on new Ravens WR Michael Crabtree.

The Bengals were very familiar with QB Matt Barkley before signing him.

A review of what the Browns have done so far this offseason.

Criticizing the Steelers for not signing S Tyrann Mathieu.

QB Deshaun Watson was among the Texans players welcoming Mathieu to Houston.

A history of the Colts trading first-round picks.

DT Ndamukong Suh wrapped up his visit with the Titans.

Broncos LB Brandon Marshall’s salary for 2018 became guaranteed on Sunday.

Eleven notes about recent Chiefs moves.

Could the Chargers draft QB Lamar Jackson in the first round?

Checking in with the Raiders’ offseason scorecard.

The Cowboys may be ready to get rolling in free agency.

The Giants may be adding a second player who played for defensive coordinator James Bettcher in Arizona.

An updated look at the Eagles depth chart.

WR Calvin Ridley could be a good fit for the Redskins in the draft.

Cody Parkey isn’t daunted by the task of kicking for the Bears.

What to make of a subdued Lions offseason?

Jordy Nelson isn’t the first Packers star WR to get cut loose.

The Vikings appear to be learning from past mistakes.

The Falcons will be looking for more from Takk McKinley on the defensive line.

Defensive back remains a need for the Panthers.

A look at the contract that LB Demario Davis signed with the Saints.

The Buccaneers expect K Chandler Catanzaro to improve their results on kickoffs.

New Cardinals OL Justin Pugh is a longtime fan of Pat Tillman.

How will the Rams replace departed defensive pieces Robert Quinn and Alec Ogletree.

The 49ers hope S Jimmie Ward is healthier this season.

A call for the Seahawks to trade S Earl Thomas.