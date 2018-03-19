Ndamukong Suh expected to visit Rams next

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh spent time with the Saints and he visited with the Titans, but he remains without a contract for the 2018 season.

That means his tour of the NFL will continue and multiple reports point to the Rams as his next stop.

Suh would be an unexpected and intriguing addition to the interior of the defensive front in Los Angeles. With Aaron Donald already in place, the Rams would have a lot of disruptive force along the line of scrimmage in 2018.

For that to happen, Suh and the Rams would need to find common ground in terms of his salary and role on the field. That hasn’t happened in either of Suh’s first two stops, so we’ll find out soon if the third time is the charm for the former Dolphin.