Orlando Scandrick agrees to two-year deal with Washington

Washington has agreed to a two-year contract with cornerback Orlando Scandrick, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. The deal is worth a maximum of $10 million.

The Cowboys released Scandrick on Saturday, a week after he asked to be cut. He was due to make $3 million and $4 million in base salary over the next two seasons with the Cowboys.

Scandrick, 31, made 38 tackles, no interceptions and three pass breakups in 11 games last season before going on injured reserve. In 10 seasons in Dallas, he made 69 starts, eight interceptions and 64 pass breakups.

Scandrick provides versatility. While he can play outside, his strength is in nickel role.