Orlando Scandrick agrees to two-year deal with Washington

Posted by Charean Williams on March 19, 2018, 2:36 PM EDT
Getty Images

Washington has agreed to a two-year contract with cornerback Orlando Scandrick, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. The deal is worth a maximum of $10 million.

The Cowboys released Scandrick on Saturday, a week after he asked to be cut. He was due to make $3 million and $4 million in base salary over the next two seasons with the Cowboys.

Scandrick, 31, made 38 tackles, no interceptions and three pass breakups in 11 games last season before going on injured reserve. In 10 seasons in Dallas, he made 69 starts, eight interceptions and 64 pass breakups.

Scandrick provides versatility. While he can play outside, his strength is in nickel role.

7 responses to “Orlando Scandrick agrees to two-year deal with Washington

  2. Well at least we don’t have to watch receivers getting wide open in our secondary anymore good luck with that Washington been watching this guy get burned for a decade

  3. While I Scandrick has some injury issues, this doesn’t seem like a bad signing for a nickel corner. The bigger question is going to be who is our 2nd corner.

  5. We refuse to give him $3 but Snyder think its a great idea to pay him almost twice that for a player who is always hurt, scared to tackle and always get penalized after getting beat in coverage. As a Cowboys fan, I’m happy he end up in Washington. Wished they gave him a 50 years deal instead of 2. Would have been better lol

  6. As a Cowboys fan, ecstatic to see the Redskins bring this guy in. Years ago he had a couple good seasons, but for the last several years he was either injured or one of the worst corners in the league. PFF rated his as one of the 10 worst corners in 2017.

    I don’t know why the Redskins seem to bring some of the Cowboys’ disposed trash every offseason. Every year we see them sign these guys to completely unreasonable deals, and they regret it almost immediately. Why do they keep doing this?

  7. There is out kicking your coverage and then there’s this.wow. Love what Scan did for the Cowboys since being drafted in ’08, and I wish him the best going forward but it was definitely time in Dallas. He hasn’t been the same since his acl injury in training camp, two years back.

