Rams re-sign Dominique Easley

Rams defensive lineman Dominique Easley will be staying in Los Angeles another year.

Easley has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rams, a league source tells PFT.

Easley signed a one-year deal with the Rams in 2016 after the Patriots cut him, and he played well enough that the Rams put a first-round tender on him as a restricted free agent. However, he suffered a torn ACL in training camp and missed the entire 2017 season.

That was Easley’s third torn ACL, so there have to be concerns about his knees. But the Rams are confident enough that he can contribute this year to sign him for his third consecutive one-year contract.