Report: Browns still in mix for Terrelle Pryor

Getty Images

The Browns remain in play for Terrelle Pryor, even though the receiver is visiting other teams, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Pryor visited the Seahawks on Sunday and part of today before leaving for the Jets. Russell Wilson is putting the hard sell on Pryor, according to Cabot.

The Browns have an idea of the money Pryor wants, and his courtship with other teams will set his market value.

Pryor has no visit scheduled with Cleveland, but he doesn’t need to since he played for the Browns in 2015-16. He caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.

Pryor spent last season in Washington.