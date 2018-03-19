Report: Dylan Donahue also faces DUI charge in Montana

Getty Images

Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue‘s arrest for DWI last month after crashing into a bus while going the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel wasn’t his first. Donahue also faces a drunken-driving charge in his home state of Montana, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

The wreck last May 9 in Billings came nine days after the Jets drafted him in the fifth round. Donahue’s blood alcohol content was tested at 0.137, via Cimini. The legal limit is 0.08.

The county attorney’s office forwarded a charge of misdemeanor DUI to the Billings city attorney’s office, via Cimini.

It remains unclear whether the Jets knew about Donahue’s arrest last May.

Donahue faces discipline under the league’s substance-abuse policy.