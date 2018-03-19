Report: Giants to re-sign Kerry Wynn

Getty Images

The Giants set up a visit with former Cardinals defensive lineman Josh Mauro as they work to bolster their defense this offseason and it appears Mauro will be teammates with Kerry Wynn if he does sign with the Giants.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the team will re-sign Wynn. Wynn became an unrestricted free agent last week.

Wynn has been with the Giants since going undrafted out of Richmond in 2014. He played in 15 games last season, making three starts and playing on over 22 percent of the defensive snaps. He ended the year with 19 tackles and a sack.

The Giants have added linebackers Kareem Martin and Alec Ogletree to the roster as they shift base defenses from last year’s 4-3 to the 3-4 system preferred by new defensive coordinator James Bettcher.