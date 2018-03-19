Report: Jets made big push for Jerick McKinnon

March 19, 2018
Jets offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates and run game coordinator Rick Dennison spent a lot of time coaching Mike Shanahan-led staffs, so it stands to reason that they might be looking for some of the same things on offense that Kyle Shanahan is looking for with the 49ers.

That was reportedly the case with one player in this year’s free agent class. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the Jets made a strong bid to sign running back Jerick McKinnon when free agency got underway last week but found that the younger Shanahan “was bent on not getting beat in the bidding.”

McKinnon ultimately signed a four-year deal with the 49ers that is set to pay him $12 million in the first year and has an average annual value of $7.5 million.

The Jets did sign running back Isaiah Crowell and Mehta reports that landing McKinnon likely would have led them to release Bilal Powell. They are slated to visit with wide receiver Terrelle Pryor as they look for other ways to add weapons on offense for the 2018 season.

10 responses to “Report: Jets made big push for Jerick McKinnon

  5. This is why the Jets are the Jets. Bid on a trendy player that just so happens to be available as a FA that particular year.

    This is their problem. They feel a need to prove to their dopey fans that they are spending money to get them excited, but they don’t have a base built through the draft yet.

    This is why every GM they bring in, does the exact same thing as the last one. It’s Woody Johnson and his stupid brother behind this.

    As a Pats fan, I just sit back and laugh. The draft is loaded with scatback types who can block well, catch and have some speed outside.

    Why would you pay top dollar for a part time back? I know McKinnon was trying to sell himself as an every down back, but if you;re paying for one of those, you’re missing the boat in a passing leaugue.

    It’s not 2002 anymore.

    So, the Jets just paid Bridgewater to be a back up and now everyone knows they’re drafting a QB.

    The question is, which QB will they ruin out of this draft?

  7. backintheday99 says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:28 pm
    Sometimes the best trades are the ones you don’t make. On paper, the Jets are better. Results, remain to be seen. The Jets are not 1 RB away from competing.

    I agree with your last sentence, but how on god’s green earth are they better? They lose their best LB who wasn’t even that good, they have a draft bust in Darron Lee at LB, have a crap OLine and are short on quality D Line players.

    They just overpaid another draft bust, Morris Claibrone, too.

    And, I am still not sold on Jamal Adams. I am not saying he’s another Calvin Pryor, but I am not seeing much range or speed from him. Hes a classic downhill SS player type, which is really not what you need in this league.

    Until I see him cover a TE in the slot well, he’s going to have all kinds of red flags around him.

    aka the Jets are going to draft an RB at #3 spot not a QB.
    Jets whole offense is run, run, pass or run then punt.
    That is their whole play book. everyone knows the first 2 plays are always a run.
    IF they have a lead by at least 1, then the Offense is Run, Run, Run, Punt.

  10. There’s that stupid run, run , run comment again. That was the Jets under Rex Ryan 8 years ago. Jets threw 83 times more than they ran last year. Have you ever watched a game?

