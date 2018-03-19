Report: Jonathan Martin faces five charges

Getty Images

Jonathan Martin faces five charges after his alleged threats on social media, TMZ Sports reports.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney charged Martin with four counts of making criminal threats and one count of possessing a loaded firearm, via TMZ. A warrant is out for Martin’s arrest.

The former Dolphins offensive lineman had an ax, a large knife and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun when he was taken into custody February 23.

Martin’s Instagram post included the words, “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge.” It had the hashtags #MiamiDolphins and #HarvardWestlake. It also included an image of a shotgun and shells and tagged former teammates Mike Pouncey and Richie Incognito.

Harvard-Westlake High School, Martin’s alma mater, closed for the day after it became aware of Martin’s threat.