Report: Josh Huff suspended two games

The NFL has suspended Saints receiver Josh Huff for two games for violating the league’s policies on substances of abuse and personal conduct, Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reports.

It remains unclear what infraction resulted in Huff’s suspension.

Huff did not play last season. The Saints signed him to a reserve/future contract in February.

The Eagles cut Huff in November 2016 after his arrest for allegedly possessing a handgun and marijuana. He reportedly agreed to a plea deal to avoid jail time.

Huff played the final three games of 2016 with the Bucs and spent the 2017 offseason in Tampa Bay. The Bucs cut him after the preseason.