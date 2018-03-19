Report: Panthers expected to sign Jarius Wright

Getty Images

The Panthers promised the offseason priority was to surround Cam Newton with more weapons.

They have certainly surrounded him with some new ones.

Per the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers are expected to sign former Vikings wideout Jarius Wright, who was released last week. Along with their trade for Torrey Smith, they’ve added a couple of veterans with speed, if not the big names some (including Newton) might have been hoping for.

Wright has 29 receptions the last two seasons, but had a career-high 42 in 2014 under offensive coordinator Norv Turner, who now works in Carolina. So that’s something.