Report: Patriots release Shea McClellin

The Patriots have released linebacker Shea McClellin with a failed physical designation, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

McClellin missed all of last season because of a series of concussions, but he intends to keep playing, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reported last week. McClellin tried to return at midseason but had a setback in practice.

A first-round pick of the Bears in 2012, McClellin has played 66 games with 35 starts. He has 200 career tackles and 8.5 sacks.

He appeared in 14 games with four starts with the Patriots in 2016, playing 37 percent of the defensive snaps.

McClellin was scheduled to make $2.2 million in base salary and count $3.2 million against the team’s salary cap. His release saves the Patriots $2.4 million against the cap.