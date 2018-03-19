Report: Vikings center Pat Elflein on track for work in spring programs

Getty Images

Not only did the Minnesota Vikings lose the NFC Championship game in January, they lost their starting center to a broken ankle. Elflein had surgery to repair the damage in January.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Elflein’s surgery was deemed a “100 percent success” by surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson and Elflein is expected to be able to take part in some portion of offseason work with the team this spring.

Elflein was injured when Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan tossed guard Mike Remmers to the ground. Remmers landed on Elflein’s planted ankle, which caused the fracture.

A third-round pick of the Vikings last year, Elflein helped stabilize an offensive line that had struggled immensely in 2016.