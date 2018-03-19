Report: Vikings-Eagles will open the 2018 NFL season

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 19, 2018, 9:27 AM EDT
The NFL schedule hasn’t been released yet, but the first game has reportedly been decided.

The Vikings will visit Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the annual Thursday night opener in the Super Bowl champion’s host stadium, according to longtime Philadelphia media member Howard Eskin.

Philadelphia’s slate of home opponents in 2018 is a good one, so the NFL really couldn’t have stepped wrong: In addition to the three NFC East opponents and the Vikings, the Eagles also play the Falcons, Panthers, Texans and Colts at home.

But the Vikings game is probably the marquee game on the Eagles’ home schedule, both because it’s an NFC Championship Game rematch and because the Vikings caught the biggest fish in free agency, Kirk Cousins.

After a season dominated by news of falling television ratings, the NFL undoubtedly wanted to put a big ratings draw in the opening Thursday night slot, and the league sees Vikings-Eagles as a big one.

28 responses to “Report: Vikings-Eagles will open the 2018 NFL season

  6. ducks4remi says:
    March 19, 2018 at 9:30 am
    So the Vikings are already 0-1!
    S-till
    K-eep
    O-n
    L-osing
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Eagles won’t win again, but keep your high until you are brought back down to reality.

  7. I look forward to the Vikings fan’s overconfident criticism of the Eagles in the run up to the game to be smacked back down once again.

  8. Does someone have it out for Minnesota? First they get throttled in the NFCCG. Then they watch the Eagles win the Super Bowl in their stadium. Now, they have to watch them put up a banner.

  9. I hope Wentz is ready for the start of the season but it would be crazy if Foles dropped 30+ on them again.

    I’m not sure that Cousins can play better than Keenum did last year but he will get a big opportunity to silence the critics right off the bat.

  12. This isn’t going to be the same Vikings game as last year. Eagles lost a lot of players and the Vikings beside having hired an Eagles coach that knows how to beat them. Plus Minnesota actually have a deep threat for QB. They will have Cook back which will open up the deep game.. So go right on ahead and feel like this is a cakewalk for you.
    In the NFCC Minnesota’s OC wasn’t mentally in the game. after their first drive which was scripted, Shurmer made no adjustments as he had been running around interviewing for HC job which should not be allowed while teams are prepping! Also Harrison Smith will have some help instead of a 40 yr old Corner..
    I’d be a little nervous if I were an Eagles fan!

  15. “the NFL really cound’t have stepped wrong”

    Your faith in the NFL is much higher than the average fan’s. While fans would have expected the Vikings or another playoff team (or dallas), I could have seen the NFL somehow picking the colts

  18. Eagles get to expose Cousins on the 1st day of the season! Boom! Prediction: Eagles 31 Vikings 14

  19. I hope we go in there and punch em right in the mouth.

    Good luck dealing with a pissed off Zimmer defense thats been watching that film all offseason of the nfc championship game.

    Either way, we’ll probably be back there in January.

  20. Only Viking fans could talk crap on a team that pulverized them by a score of 38-7. Is it so cold in Minnesota that you get brain freeze or are you guys the kings of delusion? Eagles = Super Bowl Champs!

  22. Seems everyone wants to play for the World Class Vikings and everyone wants to watch them. I’m sure they’ll be primetime often, including the February game. #DYNASTY

  24. The Vikings’ schedule next year is brutal and this just makes it worse. It’s one thing to try to beat the Eagles in Philly on a nondescript Sunday afternoon in the middle of the season, but Thursday night season opener against the defending champions is really tough. On the other hand, Zimmer and DeFilippo have the whole offseason to prepare for it so maybe we’ll get a surprise. I don’t think we’ll see a repeat of the last meeting, at any rate, so it should be a good game.

  25. Sometimes you step into a tar pit and can’t get out. I think that’s what happened last year in the NFCCG. I do not think for a minute that game accurately depicted that Viking team. I think the results of this next game will be different. It certainly won’t be a cakewalk blowout.

  26. Cousins had to overcome Washington Defense giving up 30 points a game vs winning teams. Vikings give up 18 points a game to winning teams. The Championship game was a once a season abberation. Vikings go on the road to open the season and win and set the tone for the entire season. Cousins, Cook, Thielen and Diggs on offense, Richarson, Joseph, Griffen, Barrs, Kendricks, Smith, Rhodes on defense. This season will be FUN. Anyone doubting the Vikings are clueless….

  27. I think you’re going to see a different Minnesota Vikings team. I agree the Vikings got out coached, but the difference will be a coach from the Eagles that will better help prepare them for this clash. There’s an upgrade a QB, RB and a DT that can wreak havoc in the pocket. There is something to be sd for a team with an extremely emotion win having to get up again the following week. That team last year in the championship game was not playing Viking football.

