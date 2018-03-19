Russell Bodine, Marshall Newhouse sign with Bills

Getty Images

The Bills announced the signings of offensive linemen Russell Bodine and Marshall Newhouse.

Bodine, 25, started a center for the Bengals in every game after they made him a fourth-round pick in 2014. His 64-game starts streak is second-longest in the NFL among centers behind only Travis Frederick‘s 80 consecutive starts for the Cowboys.

Bodine will compete with Ryan Groy for the team’s starting center spot, open with the retirement of Eric Wood.

Newhouse, 29, spent last season in Oakland as the team’s starting right tackle for 14 games. The Raiders released him March 12.

He has 70 starts in his NFL career and will challenge incumbent Jordan Mills for the starting job.