Saints looking forward to seeing Taysom Hill develop

Getty Images

Despite signing Tom Savage as a free agent, the Saints have high hopes for backup quarterback Taysom Hill, Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reports.

Hill spent last offseason with the Packers, with the Saints claiming him off waivers before the start of the season. New Orleans thought enough of him to keep him on the roster all season.

Savage replaces Chase Daniel on the roster, with Hill expected to provide competition for the backup job.

“If you take his measurable and his intangibles, I think he does have everything it takes to be a great player,” starting quarterback Drew Brees said, via Katzenstein. “Obviously, there’s so much that goes into that, and there’s so little tape, obviously, on him in the NFL right now.”

Injuries slowed Hill in four of his five seasons at BYU, impacting his draft stock. But Hill, 27, performed well enough at the combine and then in the preseason for the Packers that the Saints want to give him a chance to develop.

Hill played on special teams in five games last season. The Saints, though, hope he eventually will become more than a special teams player for them.

“This offseason he’ll get a chance to really dive into our system and get a lot of reps during OTAs, minicamp and then into training camp, and we’ll see how it progresses,” Brees said. “Just knowing his work ethic, and his mentality, and his character, and toughness, and intelligence and his desire to be a great player, I think he certainly has all the tools and all the intangibles.”