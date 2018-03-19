Sam Darnold will throw at Pro Day, even if it rains

Getty Images

When quarterback prospects like USC’s Sam Darnold decline to throw at the Scouting Combine, it’s because they think they can put on a better performance under conditions they have more control over at their Pro Day workouts.

But in the case of Darnold, the conditions might not be ideal: USC’s Pro Day is Wednesday, and there’s rain in the forecast in Los Angeles.

Despite that, Darnold is committed to throwing even if it rains, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Darnold is viewed by many as the best prospect in this year’s draft class, and he could go as high as first overall to the Browns. The Jets, who traded up to No. 3 overall, may also have interest, as could other teams that are high in the draft order or could trade up.

So some NFL team will invest a high pick and a lot of money in Darnold, and that team will want to see what he can do — perhaps in less than ideal conditions.