Terrelle Pryor heading to visit the Jets

Getty Images

The Jets have made their bold move up in the draft, and have signed quarterbacks, plural.

Now they’re thinking about weapons to go with them.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the former Browns wideout is visiting the Jets after wrapping up his trip to Seattle.

Pryor struggled with injuries last year, and failed to capitalize on the promise he showed in Cleveland in 2016. He caught 20 passes for Washington last year after his 77-catch breakout season with the Browns.

The Jets have an odd lot of wideouts with varying degrees of promise, so adding a project like Pryor fits their M.O.