Texans officially add Tyrann Mathieu

Getty Images

As college basketball teams were trying to win their first-round tournament games on Friday night, multiple NFL players were striking deals with new franchises. The biggest deal was the decision of defensive back Tyrann Mathieu to join the Texans.

It’s a one-year deal, and Mathieu has said he took less from Texans than the Cardinals were offering.

That’s not a surprise; when a player gets pinched by a team that previously made a contractual commitment to him, the player may decide as a philosophical matter to refuse to take a penny less — and to take even less than the team is offering in order to go to a new team.

It will be no surprise, then, if Mathieu permanently closes the book on the Cardinals and either remains with the Texans in 2019 or looks elsewhere. How he performs in 2018 will have a huge impact on whether and to what extent there’s significant interest in his services a year from now.

If he’s healthy, there’s no reason to think there won’t be.