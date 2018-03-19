The veteran running back market still is still sputtering, for the most part

Getty Images

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell will make more than $14.5 million this year under the franchise tag. 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon, the biggest winner in the free-agency class at the position, will average $7.5 million per year over four years, nearly half of Bell’s one-year amount.

Nearly a week into the free-agency process, here’s a breakdown of the new contracts for running backs, one of the strangest markets in all of football.

1. Jerick McKinnon, 49ers: Four years, $30 million, $7.5 million average, $11.7 million fully guaranteed at signing.

2. Carlos Hyde, Browns: Three years, $15.25 million, $5.083 million average, $5 million guaranteed at signing. (Hyde can trigger up to $1.5 million in escalators for 2019 and 2020 based on rushing yards, receiving yards, and touchdowns.)

3. Dion Lewis, Titans: Four years, $19.8 million, $4.95 million average, $6.75 fully guaranteed at signing. (Lewis can trigger up to $600,000 from 2019 through 2021 in escalators along with $600,000 in 2021 incentives, all based on rushing and receiving yards.)

4. Isaiah Crowell, Jets: Three years, $12 million, $4 million average, $4 million fully guaranteed at signing.

5. Jonathan Stewart, Giants: Two years, $6.9 million, $3.45 million average, $2.95 million fully guaranteed at signing.

6. Rex Burkhead, Patriots: Three years, $9.75 million, $3.25 million average, $4 million fully guaranteed at signing. (Burkhead can earn up to $1.25 million per year from 2018 through 2020 based on playing time and total yards.)

7. Chris Ivory, Bills: Two years, $5.5 million, $2.75 million average, $2.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.

8. LeGarrette Blount, Lions: One year, $2 million, $1 million fully guaranteed at signing. (Blount also can earn up to $2.5 million in incentives based on playing time, rushing yards, and touchdowns.)

9. Jeremy Hill, Patriots: One year, $1.5 million, $150,000 fully guaranteed at signing.

10. De'Anthony Thomas, Chiefs: One year, $880,000, $90,000 fully guaranteed at signing.

11. Travaris Cadet, Bills: One year, $880,000, $45,000 fully guaranteed at signing.

The Raiders signed running back Doug Martin and the Lions re-signed running back Zach Zenner, but details regarding their contracts have not yet been reported or released.

None of this year’s crop of free agents got to the top of the multi-year market, currently led by Falcons running back Devonta Freeman at $8.25 million per year and Bills running back LeSean McCoy at $8 million per year. Next year, with Bell possibly hitting the open market after six NFL seasons, it will be interesting to see whether he pushes the bar to $10 million per year.