Tyrann Mathieu credits J.J. Watt with helping recruit him to Houston

Getty Images

J.J. Watt raised thousands of dollars for Hurricane Harvey relief. Now, the Texans defensive end is credited with bringing Tyrann Mathieu to town.

Watt recruited Mathieu, who signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $7 million.

“I knew J.J. for a couple of years,” Mathieu said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “We share the same agent, and we’ve shared a couple of lunches together. We’ve been able to communicate via phone, text, social media — things like that.”

Mathieu upgrades the Texans’ safety position. The team’s front seven already was formidable with Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, D.J. Reader, Whitney Mercilus and Bernardrick McKinney.

Houston led the league in total defense in 2016.

“I just wanted to come where guys are hungry,” Mathieu said. “Obviously, I’m very hungry at this point in my career. I wanted to come to a team that had great potential, a team that [can be] dominant on defense. I think I made the right choice.”