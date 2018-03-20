49ers sign Jonathan Cooper

Getty Images

The 49ers have signed another free agent offensive lineman.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed guard Jonathan Cooper to a one-year deal. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Having started 27 games in four NFL seasons, Jonathan brings great experience to the interior of our offensive line,” General Manager John Lynch said in a statement. “We look forward to him competing for a starting job at guard, while also bringing a veteran presence to our locker room. Jonathan is a welcome addition to our team.”

Cooper started 13 games at left guard for the Cowboys last season, which marked a career high for the well-traveled 2013 first-round pick. He missed his rookie season with the Cardinals with a broken leg and saw shots at a starting job the next two seasons come undone due to other injuries. He split the 2016 season between the Patriots and Browns before heading to Dallas last year.

Cooper had knee surgery earlier this offseason after being injured in Week 17.

The 49ers signed center Weston Richburg last week and then traded incumbent center Daniel Kilgore to the Dolphins.