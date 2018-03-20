All or Nothing brand expands beyond the NFL

Getty Images

The recent All or Nothing series, an NFL Films distributed exclusively by Amazon, quickly has become a popular look at life on an NFL team beyond the limited glimpse provided by Hard Knocks. The brand is now expanding.

Amazon has announced three more All or Nothing franchises, with series focusing on the Michigan football program, the Manchester City soccer club, and the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team.

Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh, who has been the Michigan coach since 2015, will be one of the focal points of the Michigan All or Nothing series, which debuts on April 6. This year’s NFL version of the program, which focuses on the Cowboys, premieres on April 27.