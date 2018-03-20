Allen Hurns to visit Jets, with other teams interested

Getty Images

Allen Hurns didn’t need long to generate interest on the open market.

The Jaguars released the wide receiver earlier in the day, and Hurns said he already has heard from “probably like 10 teams.”

Hurns mentioned the Bears, Bills, Saints, Texans, Jets, Raiders and Panthers during an interview with Charlotte radio station WFNZ, via Joel Erickson of the New Orleans Advocate.

He will take his first visit Wednesday, meeting with the Jets, a source told PFT.

Hurns caught 121 passes for 1,708 yards and 16 touchdowns his first two seasons in Jacksonville. But over the past two seasons, he missed 11 games and caught 74 passes for 961 yards and five touchdowns.