Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2018, 11:49 AM EDT
The XFL is planning a return in 2020, but football fans looking for gridiron action when the NFL hits the offseason won’t have to wait that long.

Charlie Ebersol directed an ESPN 30 for 30 about the first iteration of the XFL, which was a partnership between his father Dick as head of NBC Sports and Vince McMahon, and he announced on Tuesday that the Alliance of American Football will kick off following the Super Bowl in February 2019. Hall of Famer Bill Polian will help oversee the league, which aims to have eight 50-man teams playing a 10-week schedule.

“There are 28,000 Division I football players,” Ebersol said, via ESPN.com. “Only 1,700 have NFL jobs. We’re looking for those Kurt Warners working in grocery stores and we think we will find them.”

One twist planned is the elimination of kickoffs as teams will start on their 25-yard line. Teams that want to try an onside kick will instead get one play from their 35 to gain 10 yards and keep possession of the ball.

Dick Ebersol, Troy Polamalu Hines Ward and Justin Tuck will also be involved with the league, which is set to air its first game and title game on CBS. Other games will appear on CBS Sports Network and streaming on the league’s app.

The league, which has financial backing from Peter Thiel and The Chernin Group, is expected to announce the locations of the eight teams in the coming months.

32 responses to “Alliance of American Football to launch in February 2019

  2. Backed by the Chernin Group? Can’t wait to see Barstool’s involvement in this…The Barstool league going up against the NFL? One team will certainly be the New Your Clowns. Logo already made. This could be good.

  6. waynefontesismyfather says:
    March 20, 2018 at 11:55 am
    Put teams in locations that don’t have professional sports teams. Montana, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska. Give the people something to do.

    i agree the west is mad boring and appreciates any kinda entertainment it can get.

  7. waynefontesismyfather says:
    March 20, 2018 at 11:55 am
    You forgot Wisconsin

  11. I’d like to see some competition to the NFL. Honest answer there is only so much I can deal with when the Combine becomes big news. But there have been so many of these leagues before – some NFL sponsored like the WLAF – that have just failed. I don’t know how much people want to see the Albuquerque Aztecs or the Nebraska Nomads playing football.

  12. I probably won’t watch, but I’m glad it will exist and hope it’s successful. I think too many talented players are falling between the cracks and not getting the opportunities they need to improve and eventually prove themselves worthy of an NFL roster spot.

    The problem, of course, is my first sentence. I don’t know who is going to watch C-level football. Perhaps kids. I loved the USFL when I was a child.

  13. The NFL needs a farm league. An offseason minor league like this could be a way to get it started.

  16. It’s the B squad league sprinkled with some A team talent that NFL teams have ignored. If anything, this will help the NFL in the end. It will be a farm system for the NFL to poach the talented players from their league without spending all of the money on development.

  18. So Eric Reid might get picked up after all. That’s assuming the league wants those kind of distractions.

    Nevermind, he probably can’t cut it there either.

    But he’s a top 50 PFT FA… Either San Fran was stacked at the safety position or the list is skewed…

  20. This could work. However, they should do it just like college! I actually hate all the shifting and moving around of players. It’s difficult to maintain the loyalty to players and teams! Free agency has also ruined the security in the league and it has created the worst injustice in pay among the rookies, free agents, veterans and the OVERCOMPENSATED GREEDY QB’s and separate-playmakers on a team!!! In no universe can a Tom Brady and Von Miller win a SB on their own. So, they should not be paid as such. The number of guys making $600K a year, like Dak Prescott and compare that to a Kirk Cousins making $28 million a year and he hasn’t even ever had the best record in the conference-EVER, like Dak had in 2016. And Zeke and all those running backs getting used up on rookie deals and then there is no money to recompensate them for their contribution to the teams success.

    And there are a whole lot of other solid, necessary players getting peanuts while QB are eating up every single cent of the teams cap space in their greedy selfishness. They know full well that the team has a cap, and what ever they don’t get is available to share with the other team players. While it sounds good to get all you can because you can, it is the ultimate self centered move as THERE IS A CAP!!! If there was no cap, then go for it, who cares. It is so sad to see the legion of boom broken apart. The compensation in the NFL is a hot ass mess!!! It needs to be fixed. Dak Prescott, salary in 2015 – 2018, $ 2.3 MILLION total, Kirk Cousins, as an example, who has a worse record than Dak 2015 – 2018, $ 67 MILLION over the same three year period. And Daks salary is reflective of many many hard practicing and playing and contributing guys on the typical NFL team. And Kirk cousins -well that is reflective of this QB nonsense that is robbing the other good players. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO BE FIXED NOW!!! IT IS INSANE AND inequitable.

  21. Things haven’t been the same since the World Football League ceased operating back in in the 1970s.

  23. “We’re looking for those Kurt Warners working in grocery stores and we think we will find them.”
    My life experiences have taught me, its better to be the haystack, not the needle in the haystack.

    Here’s to you though, Vince! I hope this is wildly successful.

  28. Where’s the stipulation that players can’t have a criminal record, must stand for the national anthem, support the 2nd amendment & attend bible study on Sundays?

  29. Competition is always a GOOD THING so if you are a fan of football you should want this to succeed.

    Ask yourself, if this already existed with Commissioner Roger, the professional politician’s son, still be employed?

