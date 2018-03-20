Bears re-sign John Timu

Getty Images

The Bears didn’t tender linebacker John Timu a contract as a restricted free agent, but he won’t be leaving Chicago this offseason.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bears have re-signed Timu.

Timu joined the Bears as an undrafted rookie in 2015 and he made his regular season debut in the season opener. He played seven games that year and recovered two fumbles in one December game. Timu has gone on to play in 22 games the last two seasons.

He started six of those games, but has seen most of his playing time on special teams since joining the Bears. He joins Nick Kwiatkoski and Danny Trevathan at inside linebacker with Christian Jones moving on to the Lions as a free agent.