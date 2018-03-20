Bills bring back linebacker Ramon Humber

Getty Images

The Bills are looking for linebackers, and brought back one of their own.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Bills re-signed linebacker Ramon Humber to a one-year deal at the veteran minimum.

Humber, 30, has been with the Bills the last two seasons, after a six-year run with the Saints. He’s a good special teams player, which the Bills continue to address.

The Bills have also been looking at other inside linebackers including Kevin Minter and Will Compton, as they try to fill in behind big-ticket acquisition Star Lotulelei.