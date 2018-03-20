Bills host Karlos Dansby

Getty Images

The Bills continued their search for linebacker help by meeting with a veteran option this week.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Bills had Karlos Dansby in for a visit. They also met with Kevin Minter and Will Compton recently as they look to make a move following the loss of Preston Brown to the Bengals.

Dansby was in Arizona for a third stint with the Cardinals in 2017 and started 15 games in his 14th NFL season. He had 95 tackles, a sack and an interception in those games. That interception was the 20th of his career and Dansby is one of five players in history with at least 40 sacks and 20 interceptions over the course of his NFL career.

The Bills have signed Julian Stanford and re-signed Ramon Humber in other moves at linebacker this month.