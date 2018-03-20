Brian Dawkins selects Troy Vincent as his Hall of Fame presenter

Getty Images

Brian Dawkins has selected Troy Vincent as his presenter for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in August.

Dawkins and Vincent played together for eight seasons in Philadelphia. Vincent currently serves as executive Vice President of Football Operations for the NFL.

“He came [to Philadelphia] the same year,” Dawkins said, via a video from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “Almost from Day 1 he took me under his wing of becoming a professional, not just a football player but a professional. The details he went through were meticulous of how he played the position of cornerback, just the same way he lived his life. His calendars and his businesses that he handled He’s a guy who I can call at any time of night and can tell him 100 percent wrong what’s going with me, and I know he’s not going to judge me. It’s not going to leave his lips for anybody else. The most important thing for me being a man of faith is I know he’s going to pray for me. All those things combined is the reason why Troy was the perfect guy to introduce me into the Hall of Fame.”