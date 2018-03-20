Getty Images

The Browns will hold private workouts with Sam Darnold and Josh Allen this week, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The team will conduct those in conjunction with the Pro Days at USC and Wyoming respectively.

Darnold’s Pro Day is Wednesday and Allen’s is Friday. Both have done their pre-draft training under the tutelage of Jordan Palmer.

Browns General Manager John Dorsey and coach Hue Jackson skipped the Pro Days for UCLA’s Josh Rosen and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield last week because of free agency. The Browns will have private workouts with Rosen and Mayfield.

All four quarterbacks also will visit the Browns’ facility.

The Browns, who have the first and fourth choices in the upcoming draft, are expected to draft a quarterback despite naming Tyrod Taylor their starter.