Cameron Meredith visits Colts

The Colts signed a wide receiver on Tuesday, but Ryan Grant isn’t the only player at the position on their radar.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Cameron Meredith visited with the team.

Meredith was tendered by the Bears at the lowest level, setting him up to make $1.9 million in 2018 if he doesn’t sign an offer sheet with another club. If Meredith does sign an offer sheet that the Bears are unwilling to match, they won’t get any compensation in return.

Meredith caught 66 passes for 888 yards and four touchdowns in 2016 and was in line for a big role on the Chicago offense last season before a torn ACL in August knocked him out for the season.