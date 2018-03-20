Colts re-sign Pierre Desir

Getty Images

Cornerback Pierre Desir stepped into the starting lineup for the Colts around the middle of last season and he’ll have a chance to step back into it this season.

Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star reports that Desir has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the team.

Desir joined the team as a waiver claim in early September, made a start in Week Three and then made five straight starts beginning on October 29. Desir did a solid job, but a torn pectoral forced him to injured reserve in early December. He finished the year with 32 tackles and an interception.

The Colts lost Rashaan Melvin to the Raiders as a free agent, leaving Quincy Wilson, Nate Hairston and Kenny Moore as Desir’s fellow holdovers from last year’s cornerback group.